Southeast rallies to take out YC

The Yates Center Wildcats saw their leads erased in both games of a doubleheader.

April 16, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Yates Center High’s Evan McVey bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHEROKEE — Sixth-inning stumbles did in Yates Center High Monday.

The Wildcats held leads in both games of their doubleheader against Southeast, but an eight-run sixth by the Lancers erased what had been an 8-1 Yates Center lead.

Yates Center bounced back with two to retake a 10-9 lead, but Southeast scored the tying run on an RBI ground ball and the winning run on a steal of home to prevail 11-10.

Yates Center tried to put the disappointment behind itself in the nightcap, taking a 5-4 lead into the sixth inning, but Southeast again struck back with Tyler Warner’s two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth as part of a three-run rally to win, 7-5.

