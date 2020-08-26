Menu Search Log in

Sox’s Giolito tosses no-hitter

By

Sports

August 26, 2020 - 8:26 AM

Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox celebrates his no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Photo by David Banks / Getty Images / TNS

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito quietly walked to the mound for the ninth inning, piped-in fake crowd noise wafting through the ballpark and cardboard cutouts dotting the stands.

Moments later, the Chicago White Sox right-hander threw the final pitch in a truly bizarre performance.

A no-fan no-no.

