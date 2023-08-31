Spain players in running for player of the year

MONACO (AP) — Two players who won the Women’s World Cup with Spain are on the short-list for the player of the year award from European soccer body UEFA on Thursday as the sport continues to deal with the turmoil created by Luis Rubiales.

The Spanish soccer federation president has refused to resign from his position despite causing an uproar after kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team beat England in the World Cup final 11 days ago.

Spain teammates Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona are both candidates to win the UEFA award, along with Australia forward Sam Kerr.