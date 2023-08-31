 | Thu, Aug 31, 2023
Spain players in running for player of the year

Spanish soccer star Aitana Bonmatí has used her acceptance speech at a UEFA awards ceremony to voice support for her teammate who was forcibly kissed after the Women’s World Cup final by the country’s soccer federation president.

August 31, 2023 - 2:30 PM

(L-R) Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes of Spain celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images/TNS)

MONACO (AP) — Two players who won the Women’s World Cup with Spain are on the short-list for the player of the year award from European soccer body UEFA on Thursday as the sport continues to deal with the turmoil created by Luis Rubiales.

The Spanish soccer federation president has refused to resign from his position despite causing an uproar after kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team beat England in the World Cup final 11 days ago.

Spain teammates Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona are both candidates to win the UEFA award, along with Australia forward Sam Kerr.

