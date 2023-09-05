 | Tue, Sep 05, 2023
Spanish soccer fires women’s coach coach

The coach of Spain's World Cup-winning women's soccer team, Jorge Vilda, was fired Tuesday. It comes less than three weeks after the victory celebration that led to the suspension of the country's soccer federation president for kissing a player.

September 5, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda and defender Irene Paredes, left, attend a news conference at Stadium Australia on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Sydney, Australia, on the eve of the World Cup final against England. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.

The coach was among those who applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign despite facing widespread criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the title celebrations in Sydney last month.

Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture after the final, has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is facing a Spanish government case against him for the conduct that prompted a storm of criticism and led to widespread calls for his resignation.

