Spanish women’s soccer team says it will not play unless federation president steps down

The president of Spain’s soccer federation has defiantly refused to resign for kissing a female player on the lips after the Women’s World Cup final. He says it was 'consensual.' She does does not.

August 25, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Spain's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England in Sydney on Aug. 20, 2023. (Saeed KhanAFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The embattled president of Spain’s soccer federation defiantly refused to step down Friday after insisting that a kiss on the lips with Women’s Soccer player Jenni Hermoso was consensual, an assertion that Hermoso strongly denied.

Meanwhile, all 22 of Hermoso’s fellow world champions, and 58 other Spanish players, announced they will no longer play for Spain if Luis Rubiales doesn’t resign.

Facing his possible removal from office, the 46-year-old Rubiales cast himself as the victim at an emergency meeting of the federation in Madrid.

