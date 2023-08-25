Spanish women’s soccer team says it will not play unless federation president steps down

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The embattled president of Spain’s soccer federation defiantly refused to step down Friday after insisting that a kiss on the lips with Women’s Soccer player Jenni Hermoso was consensual, an assertion that Hermoso strongly denied.

Meanwhile, all 22 of Hermoso’s fellow world champions, and 58 other Spanish players, announced they will no longer play for Spain if Luis Rubiales doesn’t resign.

Facing his possible removal from office, the 46-year-old Rubiales cast himself as the victim at an emergency meeting of the federation in Madrid.