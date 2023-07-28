 | Fri, Jul 28, 2023
Spence-Crawford could become welterweight classic Saturday

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford meet Saturday night in Las Vegas. The winner will unify all four welterweight championships for the first time in boxing’s four-belt era that began in 2004. 

July 28, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Errol Spence Jr. (28-0) celebrates beating Yordenis Ugas (27-4), via a technical knockout in the 10th round of a welterweight championship boxing match at AT&T Stadium, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The person once known as the “baddest man on the planet” stood between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford at Thursday’s news conference, and just the mere presence of Mike Tyson further cemented the magnitude of their showdown.

Both undefeated fighters meet Saturday night, the winner unifying all four welterweight championships for the first time in boxing’s four-belt era that began in 2004.

Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) already owns the WBC, WBA and IBF titles, and Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) holds the WBO belt. Crawford is a minus-146 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

