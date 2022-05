Allen Community College’s softball team gave the hometown fans one final charge to the 2022 season Sunday.

The Red Devils entered their season finale out of the playoff race, but eyeing a victory on Sophomore Day against Labette.

It’s only fitting that two of the departing sophomores, Mikayla Long and Madelynn Collins, were key players in Allen’s come-from-behind, 5-3 victory to open the doubleheader.