WICHITA — An unforeseen schedule change meant for some divided forces for Iola High’s track and field team.

While several IHS athletes were at Thursday’s Paola Invitational (reported in Saturday’s Register), Wichita State University hosted a “Pre-State Challenge” a week earlier than normal to avoid being held near Easter weekend.

Iola head coach Dana Daugharthy was eager to send his front-line athletes to Wichita because of the opportunity to compete against larger schools.