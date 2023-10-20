 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Sports climbing, skateboarding to debut at Pan American Games

October 20, 2023 - 4:11 PM

On June 27, 2012, pro skateboarder Lincoln Ueda rotates high over the MegaRamp during the Skateboard Big Air competition in the X-Games Los Angeles at L.A. Live. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Pan American Games in Santiago will try to reach new audiences and seduce a younger crowd by bringing breaking, sports climbing and skateboarding into the program. The two latter were hits at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, while the dance sport will have its debut in Paris next year.

The Pan American Games, the largest multi-sport event in the Americas, are held every four years and precede the Olympics by a year. The Chilean capital will play host for more than 6,800 athletes from 41 countries and territories between Friday and Nov. 5 in its debut as host.

The sports climbing and breaking competitions in Santiago will offer direct spots in Paris. Skateboarding athletes will be able to add points in the Olympic ranking so they can attend.

