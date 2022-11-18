 | Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Sports construction moves along nationwide

Teams continue to say yes during what looks like an imposing time for massive construction projects. Even amid a tentative easing of inflation in October, the Federal Reserve likely will continue raising interest rates to cool the economy.

November 18, 2022 - 2:08 PM

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — With the galloping horses long gone, the Chicago Bears see 326 acres of opportunity at the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse. The Buffalo Bills also are making plans for a new home. Same for the Tennessee Titans and baseball’s Kansas City Royals, and on and on it goes. When it comes to construction for sports, today’s economic uncertainty is nothing compared to the promise of tomorrow. Interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues factor into the plans, according to construction and financing experts, but they haven’t been standing in the way.

The hulking grandstand at the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse casts an eerie shadow as the sun sets on a weekday evening. It sits dormant on a tract of land that could be transformed in a major way.

With the galloping horses long gone, the Chicago Bears see 326 acres of opportunity. The Buffalo Bills also are making plans for a new home. Same for the Tennessee Titans and baseball’s Kansas City Royals. Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami is working on its new place, and on and on it goes.

