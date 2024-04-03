 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
After voters reject tax measure, Royals look toward future, whether in KC or elsewhere

Voters in Jackson County, Mo., resoundingly defeated a sales tax proposal Tuesday that would have funded a new downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals and a major renovation to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team owners have said they will explore all options before them, including potentially moving the teams from Kansas City.

April 3, 2024 - 2:01 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals owner John Sherman and Chiefs president Mark Donovan stood on a small stage in the second-floor lounge of the historic J. Rieger & Co. distillery in Kansas City on Tuesday night, acknowledging the will of voters who had rejected a sales tax initiative that would have helped pay for a new downtown ballpark and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

“Won a baseball game tonight,” said Sherman, whose Royals had beaten the Orioles, “but we didn’t win this.”

The ballot measure didn’t just lose, though. It lost decisively.

More than 58% of voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected the three-eighths of a cent sales tax. The Royals, who had promised $1 billion in private funding, wanted to use their share of the tax revenue to build a new ballpark as the centerpiece of a $2 billion-plus downtown district in a thriving arts neighborhood known as the Crossroads. The Chiefs, who had committed $300 million from their ownership, wanted to use their share for an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium.

