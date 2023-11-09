 | Thu, Nov 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Spreeman a game-changer for USA Soccer, deaf athletes

Emily Spreeman is one of the most decorated soccer players in U.S. history — and she's been deaf since birth. Now, Spreeman is eager to develop programs to open opportunities for other hearing-impaired athletes.

By

Sports

November 9, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Ashley Derrington, left, Emily Spreeman, center, and Joy Fawcett wave to the crowd during halftime of an international friendly between Columbia and the United States at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023, in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/USSF/Getty Images for USSF/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Emily Spreeman was born deaf, though her family was unaware of that until she was nearly 9 months old.

“My grandma was sitting next to my crib and my parents are like ‘I don’t think she can hear because the baby’s not waking to any loud noises’,” Spreeman remembered.

An audiologist quickly confirmed her parents’ hunch. But if Spreeman couldn’t hear, that’s all her parents believed she couldn’t do since her dad signed her up for a youth soccer team at age 4. Three years later she joined a club soccer program and proved good enough to be recruited by U.S. youth national teams and into the Olympic Development Program, where she played alongside Alex Morgan before going on to become a standout college player at Kansas.

Related
July 8, 2019
June 14, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 11, 2016
Most Popular