MORAN — Marmaton Valley High had few answers for St. Paul’s hot shooting Friday.

The Indians eclipsed the 20-point barrier in both the first and third quarters to cruise to a 74-43 win over Marmaton Valley, dropping the Wildcats to 5-9 on the season.

Trey Peters was the key protagonist for St. Paul, pouring in 26 points to lead four Indian players in double figures.