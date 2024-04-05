Starting from scratch: a look back at famed track meet’s origins

In the spring of 1974, Jerry Smith was still new to Iola Junior High School.

He’d been hired the previous fall as an assistant to Iola High football coach Ray Houser, and as such, his other duties included taking over as track coach for the junior high kids.

He recalled a conversation with principal Elmer Frazell about an upcoming dual track meet Iola was about to host.

“He asked if we could increase the number of teams,” Smith said.

Smith and his assistant, Dave Flack, decided to find out.

They sent out cards to 20 area schools, inviting them to bring their athletes to Iola’s Riverside Park.