 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Starting from scratch: a look back at famed track meet’s origins

Back when it was still called Iola Junior High, track coaches sent invitations to 20 area schools for a local meet in Iola. Nineteen said yes, bringing in throngs of athletes to Iola in 1974. Fifty years later, the meet has evolved into the Terry Lower Invitational, one of the premiere middle school meets in the state.

By

Sports

April 5, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Dave Flack, left, and Jerry Smith were the driving forces in starting a track meet for middle-schoolers 50 years ago. Today, the Terry Lower Invitational is one of the signature middle school track and field events in the state. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

In the spring of 1974, Jerry Smith was still new to Iola Junior High School.

He’d been hired the previous fall as an assistant to Iola High football coach Ray Houser, and as such, his other duties included taking over as track coach for the junior high kids.

He recalled a conversation with principal Elmer Frazell about an upcoming dual track meet Iola was about to host.

“He asked if we could increase the number of teams,” Smith said.

Smith and his assistant, Dave Flack, decided to find out.

They sent out cards to 20 area schools, inviting them to bring their athletes to Iola’s Riverside Park.

Related
May 24, 2021
April 10, 2019
May 15, 2018
May 2, 2012
Most Popular