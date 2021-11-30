Stoppage? What you need to know

The business of baseball could come to a screeching halt if the MLB owners and the players’ union haven’t agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement by 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s when the current CBA expires, after which Major League Baseball may impose a lockout that would freeze trades and free-agent signings and ultimately could threaten the start of spring training and even the regular season.

A lockout would be MLB’s first work stoppage since the infamous strike that wiped out the 1994 World Series.