Storied rivalry carries added layer of hostility

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to the media after a 49-0 win against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry has always been a bubbling cauldron of antagonism, bitterness and dislike — maybe even hate.

The Game’s iconic and enduring moments include but certainly are not limited to Ohio State pulling down Michigan’s beloved “Go Blue” banner in 1973; a shoving match between David Boston and Charles Woodson in 1997; and Buckeyes coach Woody Hayes going for two at the end of blowout in 1968 because he couldn’t go for three. (To be fair, it’s unclear Hayes actually said that.)

This year, with scandal swirling around the third-ranked Wolverines and the second-ranked Buckeyes being blamed by many Michigan fans for their team’s predicament, all the negative feelings seem to be amplified heading into Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor.