 | Fri, Nov 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Storied rivalry carries added layer of hostility

Not only will Michigan and Ohio square off with a potential NCAA playoff berth on the line. They'll also carry the added intrigue of a sign-stealing scandal enveloping Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — which many Wolverine fans claim had OSU's handiwork.

By

Sports

November 24, 2023 - 12:17 PM

A member of the Michigan Cheer Team runs with the Michigan flag following a touchdown against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images/TNS
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to the media after a 49-0 win against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry has always been a bubbling cauldron of antagonism, bitterness and dislike — maybe even hate.

The Game’s iconic and enduring moments include but certainly are not limited to Ohio State pulling down Michigan’s beloved “Go Blue” banner in 1973; a shoving match between David Boston and Charles Woodson in 1997; and Buckeyes coach Woody Hayes going for two at the end of blowout in 1968 because he couldn’t go for three. (To be fair, it’s unclear Hayes actually said that.)

This year, with scandal swirling around the third-ranked Wolverines and the second-ranked Buckeyes being blamed by many Michigan fans for their team’s predicament, all the negative feelings seem to be amplified heading into Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor.

Related
December 29, 2021
December 2, 2019
November 1, 2019
July 19, 2019
Most Popular