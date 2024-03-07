Stung at State: MV falls in 1A-II quarterfinals

Marmaton Valley High’s Tyler Lord (21) drives against Dighton defender Noah Roemer Wednesday at the Class 1A-II State Basketball Tournament. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GREAT BEND — If any sequence epitomized Marmaton Valley High’s struggles Wednesday, it was a stretch late in the third quarter.

The Wildcats, battling top-seeded Dighton in the first round of the Class 1A-II playoffs, were trying to work their way back from a slow start, and were holding their own in the game’s middle stretches.

The Wildcats’ Jaedon Granere, one of the more athletic basketball players in the state, found an opening to the basket as he darted down the lane for a potential layup.