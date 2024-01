It certainly didn’t take Zoie Hesse long to introduce herself to the high school winter sports scene.

The Iola High freshman was in her second game of her high school basketball career last month when she came off the bench to score 17 of the Mustangs’ 33 points in a win over Central Heights.

About that same time, she competed in her first ever varsity girls wrestling tournament, pinning her opponents to win her weight bracket at Anderson County.