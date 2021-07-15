 | Thu, Jul 15, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Summer rec season concludes

Sam and Louie's and Nelson Quarries wrapped up the 2021 summer rec season with a Pigtail League thriller Wednesday. Sam & Louie's nabbed the tournament championship by scoring in the bottom of the sixth to win 12-11.

Sports

July 15, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Kylea Taylor of Sam & Louie’s breaks for first base on a single as part of the Pigtail League Tournament Championship game Wednesday at Iola’s Riverside Park. The tournament's conclusion wrapped up the 2021 summer ball season for the Iola Recreation Department. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Pigtail League Tournament

Lynnex Allen of Farm Bureau – Mark Larson throws to first base Wednesday in a Pigtail League Tournament game.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Semifinal – Nelson Quarries 11, Farm Bureau – Mark Larson 3. Hits for Nelson Quarries: Kyleigh Chapman-Burris, s, d; Kinzley Fountain, s, 3 d; Kaunna Willard, 3 s, d; Evie Schooler, s; Wren Clift, s, d; Moira Springer, 2 s; Nakola Lawrence, 2 s; Payton Holt, 2 s; Stephani Perry, s. Hits for Farm Bureau: Lynnex Allen, 2 s; Jaydie Combs, 2 s; Elliot Sigg, 2 s; Addilyn Wacker, 2 s, d; Emma Bradford, 2 s; Jordan Allen, s; Gracie Yoder, 2 s.

Kinzley Fountain of Nelson Quarries fields a ground ball during a Pigtail League Tournament game Wednesday.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Final – Sam & Louie’s 12, Nelson Quarries 11. Hits for Sam & Louie’s: Camryn Wille, 3 s, d; Blayke Folk, 3 s; Madison Lee, 2 s, d, HR; Kylea Taylor, 3 s; Jayna Ivy, 3 s; Emma Louk, 4 s; Chloe Sinclair, 2 s; Addilynn Droessler, 2 s; Jayden Genoble, 2 s. Hits for Nelson Quarries: Kylea Chapman-Burris, s, d; Kinzley Fountain, 2 s, 2 d; Keaunna Willard, 2 s, d; Evie Schooler, 2 s, 2 d; Wren Clift, s, d; Moira Springer, 4 s; Nakola Lawrence, 2 s; Payton Holt, 3 s; Stephani Perry, 3 s. Notes:  The game was a back-and-forth affair, with Nelson Quarries leading 6-0 and 8-4 before Sam & Louie’s surged to 11-8. Nelson Quarries scored 3 in the fifth to tie the game. Madison Lee of Sam & Louie’s smacked a double in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in a run  and ending the game.

Related
July 13, 2021
June 25, 2021
June 16, 2021
June 11, 2021
Most Popular