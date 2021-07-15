Summer rec season concludes

Pigtail League Tournament

Lynnex Allen of Farm Bureau – Mark Larson throws to first base Wednesday in a Pigtail League Tournament game. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Semifinal – Nelson Quarries 11, Farm Bureau – Mark Larson 3. Hits for Nelson Quarries: Kyleigh Chapman-Burris, s, d; Kinzley Fountain, s, 3 d; Kaunna Willard, 3 s, d; Evie Schooler, s; Wren Clift, s, d; Moira Springer, 2 s; Nakola Lawrence, 2 s; Payton Holt, 2 s; Stephani Perry, s. Hits for Farm Bureau: Lynnex Allen, 2 s; Jaydie Combs, 2 s; Elliot Sigg, 2 s; Addilyn Wacker, 2 s, d; Emma Bradford, 2 s; Jordan Allen, s; Gracie Yoder, 2 s.

Kinzley Fountain of Nelson Quarries fields a ground ball during a Pigtail League Tournament game Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Final – Sam & Louie’s 12, Nelson Quarries 11. Hits for Sam & Louie’s: Camryn Wille, 3 s, d; Blayke Folk, 3 s; Madison Lee, 2 s, d, HR; Kylea Taylor, 3 s; Jayna Ivy, 3 s; Emma Louk, 4 s; Chloe Sinclair, 2 s; Addilynn Droessler, 2 s; Jayden Genoble, 2 s. Hits for Nelson Quarries: Kylea Chapman-Burris, s, d; Kinzley Fountain, 2 s, 2 d; Keaunna Willard, 2 s, d; Evie Schooler, 2 s, 2 d; Wren Clift, s, d; Moira Springer, 4 s; Nakola Lawrence, 2 s; Payton Holt, 3 s; Stephani Perry, 3 s. Notes: The game was a back-and-forth affair, with Nelson Quarries leading 6-0 and 8-4 before Sam & Louie’s surged to 11-8. Nelson Quarries scored 3 in the fifth to tie the game. Madison Lee of Sam & Louie’s smacked a double in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in a run and ending the game.