 | Tue, Jun 20, 2023
Suns in world of change

Mat Ishbia’s five-month tenure as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns has produced a whirlwind of change. Nobody seems completely safe as the Michigan native continues his quest to deliver Phoenix its first NBA title.

June 20, 2023 - 1:52 PM

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets rushes to retrieve the game ball as Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia inserts himself into the action by clutching the ball as he helps Josh Okogie (2) to his feet after Okogie flew into the stands during the second quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

PHOENIX (AP) — Mat Ishbia’s five-month tenure as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns has produced a whirlwind of change.

Nobody seems completely safe — not even 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul — as the Michigan native continues his quest to deliver Phoenix its first NBA title.

The aggressive owner oversaw his latest big move Sunday, when the Suns put together the framework for a trade that would send Paul, Landry Shamet and other compensation to the Washington Wizards in exchange for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.

