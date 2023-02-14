 | Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Super Bowl draws 113 million viewers, third most-watched in history

Sunday's thrilling Super Bowl led to a near record 113 million viewers, according to preliminary numbers released Monday.

By

Sports

February 14, 2023 - 12:54 PM

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, (left), and wide receiver Quez Watkins after a Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ. Photo by TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — Fox was hoping the matchup of two top teams in the Super Bowl and a close game would lead to a record night.

Even though Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles came down to a field goal with 8 seconds remaining, Fox fell just short of its goal.

The Chiefs’ rally to defeat the Eagles 38-35 is on pace to become the third most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching, according to preliminary numbers released Monday.

