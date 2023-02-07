 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Super Bowl opening night brings energy

Chiefs coach Andy Reid got numerous questions about his time in Philadelphia and food. The cheeseburger fanatic would not name his favorite city to eat outside of Kansas City, Green Bay and Philly.

February 7, 2023 - 1:52 PM

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (left) interviews Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event on Monday in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Sirianni answered questions about Rocky, Santa Claus and even which of his players on the Philadelphia Eagles he’d want to date his 5-year-old daughter when she grows up.

Welcome to Super Bowl opening night where football talk gives way to the wild and wacky.

The circus atmosphere that kicks off the NFL’s biggest week returned Monday for the first time since 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to meet the media on video conferences the past two seasons.

