 | Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Sweden stuns U.S. women as Olympic soccer gets underway

Sweden got the Tokyo Olympics off to a raucous start today with a stunning 3-0 win over the U.S. women's team. The Americans are ranked No. 1 in the world and are favorites to win gold.

July 21, 2021 - 9:28 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time.

Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory today in the women’s soccer tournament.

The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world and the favorites to win gold in Tokyo, were riding a 44-match unbeaten streak heading into the match. But Sweden, ranked No. 5, has been the U.S. team’s nemesis of sorts in recent years. The Swedes bounced the Americans from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in the quarterfinals, the earliest U.S. Olympic exit ever, by making a defensive stand.

