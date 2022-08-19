 | Fri, Aug 19, 2022
Tampa coach not concerned with Brady’s absence

Tom Brady hasn't practiced with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for more than a week to deal with "personal things." Nevertheless, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles remains unconcerned about the 45-year-old QB's absence.

Questions remain about when exactly quarterback Tom Brady might be back with the Tampa Bay Bucs in training camp. Photo by (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Tom Brady, who is due back soon from a personal break from training camp, though coach Todd Bowles said Thursday he has no specific date for the quarterback’s return.

“We’ll see,” Bowles said. “We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. But we’ll check on it. We’ll keep in touch and we’ll find out.”

