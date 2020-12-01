Tar Heels cruise past UNLV, 78-51

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina started its first game of the relocated Maui Invitational so badly that it faced an immediate double-digit hole as its Hall of Fame coach benched multiple starters.

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels offered up a confidence-building response to those early troubles.

Freshman RJ Davis scored 16 points to help UNC beat UNLV 78-51 in Monday night’s first round. After falling behind 13-0, the Tar Heels used a big run spanning halftime and a dominating effort on the glass to advance.