Tar Heels cruise past UNLV, 78-51

North Carolina had little trouble overcoming an early lull Monday to defeat the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. The Tar Heels used a big run spanning halftime and a dominating effort on the glass to win.

By

Sports

December 1, 2020 - 9:34 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina started its first game of the relocated Maui Invitational so badly that it faced an immediate double-digit hole as its Hall of Fame coach benched multiple starters.

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels offered up a confidence-building response to those early troubles.

Freshman RJ Davis scored 16 points to help UNC beat UNLV 78-51 in Monday night’s first round. After falling behind 13-0, the Tar Heels used a big run spanning halftime and a dominating effort on the glass to advance.

