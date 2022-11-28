 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Task is simple for U.S. in World Cup: win or go home

The United States national men's soccer team must take down Iran in a Group B match on Tuesday to stay alive in the World Cup mix.

November 28, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Christian Pulisic of United States shoots the ball against John Stones and Bukayo Saka of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. (Stu Forster/Getty Images/TNS)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home.

“We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”

A draw or a loss Tuesday night would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0. England leads Group B with four points, followed by Iran with three, the U.S. with two and Wales with one.

