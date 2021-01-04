TCU fends off Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — RJ Nembhard scored 21 points and TCU held on for a 67-60 victory over Kansas State on Saturday for the Horned Frogs’ fifth straight victory.

Nembhard was 8-of-16 shooting with Kevin Easley making 8 of 9 free throws and adding 12 points. Mike Miles scored 11 points with five assists and Kevin Samuel pulled down 10 rebounds.

TCU (9-2, 2-1 Big 12) never trailed and led by 17 with eight minutes left in the first half before going in at the break leading 36-26. Nembhard scored to open the second half but two 3-pointers by Nijel Pack and another from Mike McGuirl sparked a run that cut the deficit to two. TCU got the lead back to double figures with over six minutes left before 3-pointers from DaJuan Gordon and McGuirl cut the lead to three with three minutes to go. Nembhard made four free throws and Easley two in the final 30 seconds to ensure the win.