 | Mon, Aug 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Team USA advances past pool play in World Cup Basketball Tournament

Teamn USA cruised past Greece 109-81 to advance to the second round of the Fiba Men's Basketball World Cup. The second round begins Friday.

By

Sports

August 28, 2023 - 1:46 PM

In this photo from Aug. 3, 2023, Jalen Brunson (11) of the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team attends a practice session during the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The first required step at the Basketball World Cup for the Americans is now complete. They’re going to the tournament’s second round.

An achievement, technically — but one barely worth acknowledging.

Winning gold is the only goal for the Americans on this end-of-summer trip to Manila, and Monday was just another step, they hope, toward getting there. Austin Reaves led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points and the U.S. topped Greece 109-81 to clinch a spot in the second round that starts Friday.

Related
August 23, 2023
September 10, 2019
September 7, 2019
August 6, 2019
Most Popular