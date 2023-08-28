Team USA advances past pool play in World Cup Basketball Tournament

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The first required step at the Basketball World Cup for the Americans is now complete. They’re going to the tournament’s second round.

An achievement, technically — but one barely worth acknowledging.

Winning gold is the only goal for the Americans on this end-of-summer trip to Manila, and Monday was just another step, they hope, toward getting there. Austin Reaves led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points and the U.S. topped Greece 109-81 to clinch a spot in the second round that starts Friday.