Tennis journey ends at regionals

PARSONS — Iola High’s girls tennis season came to an end Saturday at the Class 4A Regional Tournament.

The Mustangs did not secure a victory against some of the toughest competitors in southeast Kansas, but as head coach Chris Belknap noted, some lessons are more valuable than the final score.

To wit, seniors Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau, playing No. 1 doubles action, fell in two sets to Carline Barnes and Annabelle Gorman of Fort Scott, 6-2 and 6-3.

A number of questionable line calls — Belknap counted at least six — went against the Iola duo’s way, “and it messed the girls up,” he said.

Despite the loss, “I am super proud of our team’s integrity and honesty when they’re playing,” he said. “These girls play the right way.”

Iola’s Melanie Palmer, going up against Labette County’s Lucy Pearson, fell 6-0 and 6-1 in a rather deceptive score. Iola HIgh’s Melanie Palmer plays in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

“She took a lot of points to deuce,” Belknap said. “She played very well.”

Likewise, Iola’s Madelyn Ashworth and Marlee Westhoff were tasked with taking on the Parsons duo of Kadence Ball and Maya Ryan Harris, who defeated the Mustang duo 6-0 and 6-0.

“They had a tough draw against the three seed,” Belknap said.

The Mustangs bid adieu to both Harper and Bycroft, who began playing as a doubles team last season, and quickly meshed on the court.

“They’re friends off the court, and they really worked well together,” Belknap said. “Marlee and Madelyn got better every week, and Melanie played well for us.”

Iola also loses the services of senior Maya Shaughnessy, who played on a part-time basis this season.