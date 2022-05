CHANUTE — Iola High School’s tennis season came to an end Friday in the Class 4A Regionals.

The Mustangs took singles players Sam Fager and Ethan Riebel to the Chanute High School tennis courts.

Fager, a senior, fell in two sets to fifth-seeded Sol Hanna of Coffeyville-Field Kindley, 6-0, 6-0.