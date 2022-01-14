 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Texans fire first year HC Culley

Despite having a QB unavailable due to sexual assault accusations and being shorthanded at the position, the Houston Texans fired first-year head coach David Culley after going 4-13.

January 14, 2022 - 1:15 PM

Houston Texans head coach David Culley talks with Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell during pre game warm ups. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, December 19, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Photo by TNS

HOUSTON (AP) — David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans.

He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Miami’s Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record.

The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night. General manager Nick Caserio saying he met with both men earlier in the day to inform them of what he called a “difficult but necessary decision.”

