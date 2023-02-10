 | Fri, Feb 10, 2023
Texas, Oklahoma headed to SEC sooner than expected

Texas and Oklahoma haven’t already left for the SEC because both schools have been tied to the Big 12 and its other members through a grant of media rights through the 2024-25 school year. That deal ran concurrently with the conference’s television contracts with Fox and ESPN.

February 10, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Oklahoma Sooners fans yell as Texas Longhorns kicks the ball off to Oklahoma at the start of a NCAA football game between Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league.

Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12’s media contracts.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest.”

