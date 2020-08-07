Menu Search Log in

Texas Tech fires women’s hoops coach

Texas Tech women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings was fired Friday. She had been accused of fostering a culture of abuse in her program, prompting 12 of her 21 players to leave early.

August 7, 2020 - 2:49 PM

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt, right, congratulates Marlene Stollings at her introduction as the Lady Raiders' head coach in April 2018. Hocutt fired the coach Friday after USA Today published a story in which former players accuse Stollings of creating a toxic atmosphere. Photo by Brad Tollefson / A-J Media file photo /TNS

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fired women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings on Thursday, a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the firing in a one-sentence statement while adding that he planned to address the decision Friday.

Players made claims of abuse over the past two years in season-ending exit interviews that were obtained through an open records request by The Intercollegiate, an investigative media outlet for college sports. The details were published by USA Today.

