Texas Tech fires women’s hoops coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fired women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings on Thursday, a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the firing in a one-sentence statement while adding that he planned to address the decision Friday.

Players made claims of abuse over the past two years in season-ending exit interviews that were obtained through an open records request by The Intercollegiate, an investigative media outlet for college sports. The details were published by USA Today.