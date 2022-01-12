 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
Texas Tech knocks off No. 1 Baylor

Texas Tech ended Baylor's run atop the college basketball polls Tuesday night with a 65-62 win. Baylor was the last undefeated team left in Division I basketball.

January 12, 2022 - 9:47 AM

Texas Tech coach Mark Adams watches his team on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. Photo by TNS

WACO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech ended No. 1 Baylor’s nation-best winning streak at 21 games, getting 12 points and a key 3-pointer from Kevin McCullar in a 65-62 win over the Bears on Tuesday night.

The 19th-ranked Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) had their biggest lead at 59-52 when McCullar hit the 3 from the left corner in front of their bench with 2:39 left, and they held on for their second consecutive victory over a top-10 team.

Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each had 17 points for Baylor (15-1, 3-1), which fell two short of matching its own Big 12 record of 23 consecutive wins set two seasons ago.

