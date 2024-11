Iola High’s Dally Curry, from left, Brooklyn Holloway, Kyndal Bycroft and Reese Curry take part in a dribbling exercise during the first day of basketball practice Monday at Iola High School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High athletes joined their counterparts across the state Monday for the first day of practices for the 2024-25 basketball and wrestling seasons.

The Iola squads will open the 2023-24 season at home Dec. 6 against Anderson County.

Iola wrestling begins Dec. 5 for junior varsity grapplers, while the varsity opens Dec. 6, both in Caney.