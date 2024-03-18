 | Mon, Mar 18, 2024
The only rule for filling out your March Madness bracket? Don’t take it for granted

The times they are a changing for collegiate athletics, and it would be foolhardy to assume the status quo for tournaments will remain unchanged. Still, it's fun to look at the matchups for this year's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

March Madness this year comes at a time of great uncertainty in college sports.

In addition to eyeing potential 5-12 upsets and trying to figure out which sleeper to put in the Elite Eight, fans also have to consider more existential questions about college basketball’s future. How will realignment affect the makeup of Division I? How much will football-related decisions affect basketball? How long will the NCAA Tournament stay at 68 teams, and if it changes, what will that mean for the Cinderellas of March?

For now, this event looks pretty much the way it has for a generation. Don’t take it for granted as you fill out your brackets — and if you need some tips, here you go. A Final Four with UConn, Houston, Gonzaga and Michigan State? Let us explain:

