Theegala wins the Fortinet Championship in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Sahith Theegala talked all week about the importance of having nearly three dozen family members and friends following him at the Fortinet Championship. Playing with the lead on Sunday, the 25-year-old from California did everything he could to keep his supporters in high spirits.

Theegala made more than enough birdies to cover for his mistakes, shooting a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory at Silverado, his first win in 74 starts on the PGA Tour.

Theegala started with a two-shot lead and birdied three of the opening five holes. No one got close to him the rest of the way.