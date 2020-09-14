Thiem, Osaka win U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Second seed Dominic Thiem came back from two-sets-to-love down Sunday to defeat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) and clinch a maiden grand slam title at the U.S. Open.
Thiem, who looked in pain and called the trainer late in the decider, is the first Austrian to be crowned singles champion at the U.S. open and the first since Pancho Gonzales in 1949 to successfully rally back from a two-sets-to-love deficit in a final in New York.
“It’s amazing how far away our journey brought us to share this moment with you and I really wish we could have two winners today,” a gracious Thiem told Zverev during his victory speech.
