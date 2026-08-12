Thomas earns All-American in Iowa

Despite not being eligible to compete for another year, Brady Thomas will enterIola Middle School as the Mustangs’ only track and field All-American.

Thomas made a national splash in his debut at the Junior Olympics, taking eighth place in discus despite only seriously taking up the throwing event this year.

“I don’t think I can quite grasp the idea yet,” Thomas said. “Maybe I’m too young and I don’t think I’m an All-American. I really have to think about it and think hard to realize I’m a Junior Olympics All-American.”

After styling…