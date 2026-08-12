 | Wed, Aug 12, 2026
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Thomas earns All-American in Iowa

An Iola discus thrower put the nation on notice after taking eighth place at the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iola in his first full year of competition.

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Sports

August 12, 2026 - 4:28 PM

Brady Thomas stands next to a display after posting a new personal record in the discus following a 96-foot throw at the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa. Courtesy photo

Despite not being eligible to compete for another year, Brady Thomas will enterIola Middle School as the Mustangs’ only track and field All-American.

Thomas made a national splash in his debut at the Junior Olympics, taking eighth place in discus despite only seriously taking up the throwing event this year. 

“I don’t think I can quite grasp the idea yet,” Thomas said. “Maybe I’m too young and I don’t think I’m an All-American. I really have to think about it and think hard to realize I’m a Junior Olympics All-American.”

After styling…

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