Thompson legacy recalled

Legendary basketball coach John Thompson, who rose to fame when he helmed the Georgetown Hoyas, has died at the age of 78. Thompson was occasionally polarizing and outspoken on a number of social topics.

September 1, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Former Coach John Thompson of the Georgetown Hoyas waves to the crowd during a 1999 game against the St. Johns Red Storm at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photo by Ezra Shaw / Getty Images North America / TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78.

His death was announced in a family statement released by Georgetown on Monday. No details were disclosed.

“Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on but, most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else,” the statement said. “However, for us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday.”

