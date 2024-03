Deveraux Sarchet

Several stalwarts of the Three Rivers League took home postseason honors for their work on the basketball court in 2023-24.

Leading the way are Crest High’s Ryan Golden and Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson, both of whom brought home first-team All-TRL honors.

Deveraux Sarchet of Yates Center earned second-team all-league recognition, while Marmaton Valley’s Tyler Lord and Chase Smith and Crest’s Rogan Weir earned honorable mention.