Thriller caps summer rec league play

The Iola Recreation Department’s summer baseball and softball season came to a dramatic conclusion Friday.

The final youth tournament of the season, in the Bitty Ball League, wrapped up with regular season champion Personal Service Insurance rallying from an early 7-2 deficit to Iola Masonic Lodge. The PSI batters scored five in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Jett Rice’s RBI single gave PSI a 12-11 victory in walk-off fashion.

Hits for PSI: Gavin Granere, 4 s; Fisher Frazell, 3 s, d; Parker McKarnin, s; Gensen Sinclair, 2 s; Henry Gabbert, 2 s; Lincoln Smith, 2 s;Jett Rice, 4 s; Isaac Mentzer, 3 s; Kade Chester, 2 s. Hits for Iola Masonic Lodge: Jentry Mueller, 3 s; Easton Mueller, 4 s; Archie Specht, 3 s; Easton Rutheford, 2 s; Jace Lacrone, 3 s; Kanyon Blaufuss, 2 s; Clayton Weast, 4 s; Oliver Luken, s.