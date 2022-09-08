 | Fri, Sep 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Tiafoe 1st US man in US Open semifinals since Roddick in ’06

About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the U.S. Open semifinals by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them.

By

Sports

September 8, 2022 - 3:15 PM

USA's Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles quarter-final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Sept. 7, 2022. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the U.S. Open semifinals by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them.


Everyone traded hearty hugs and huge smiles. Tiafoe shouted, “Let’s pose for a dope photo!” and they obliged. As the nine-person line stood together, someone yelled, “Throw up a ‘Dub!'” so Tiafoe and others formed a “W” — as in “Win” — by joining thumbs and index fingers on both hands. Tiafoe’s girlfriend ran through the nearby double doors, jumped into his arms, gave him a kiss, then wiped away lipstick from his mouth.


Most assuredly a showman, and someone striving for years for this sort of success on big stages, Tiafoe sure is enjoying the ride, as are his pals, his parents and the partisan fans, who last celebrated a Grand Slam trophy for a man from the United States two decades ago.

Related
July 2, 2021
June 29, 2021
February 10, 2021
January 2, 2019
Most Popular