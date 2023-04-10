 | Mon, Apr 10, 2023
Timberwolves suspend Gobert

Minnesota center Rudy Gobert will miss the Timberwolves' upcoming play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers after he was suspended for throwing a punch Sunday at teammate Kyle Anderson. The punch came during an argument in a team huddle in a win over New Orleans.

April 10, 2023 - 2:24 PM

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (27) shoots as the Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) defends at Barclays Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves suspended center Rudy Gobert for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, after the 10-year veteran threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout.

The Timberwolves announced on Monday that Gobert would serve his one-game punishment when they face the Lakers on Tuesday night. Gobert took a swing at Anderson and hit him in the upper chest in the second quarter of Minnesota’s game against New Orleans on Sunday, when the flustered Timberwolves were trailing by 12 points.

The Timberwolves rallied to beat the Pelicans 113-108 and take eighth place in the Western Conference. That gives them two chances to win a play-in game to qualify for the playoffs. If they beat the Lakers they’ll get the No. 7 seed and face Memphis in the first round. If they lose, they’ll host the winner of the New Orleans-Oklahoma City game on Friday night for the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with Denver.

