 | Tue, Dec 12, 2023
Titans, Giants win MNF thrillers

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants are both on the outside of the playoff chase. But their thrilling come-from-behind wins on Monday dealt tough blows to contenders Miami and Green Bay.

December 12, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is helped off the field during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Will Levis knew he couldn’t get too caught up on his mistake. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie made a bad pitch to running back Derrick Henry in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins, resulting in a fumble that eventually allowed Miami to take a 14-point lead.

But Levis put the play behind him and directed two touchdown drives in the final 4 1/2 minutes, and Tennessee rallied to stun Miami 28-27 on Monday night, knocking the Dolphins out of the top spot in the AFC.

“That was a nightmare,” Levis said of the turnover. “No one wanted to look at me. No one wanted to talk to me. I didn’t want to talk to anybody after that. I just wanted to move on — be ready to attack that next two-minute drive that I knew we’d be able to get.”

