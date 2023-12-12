Titans, Giants win MNF thrillers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Will Levis knew he couldn’t get too caught up on his mistake. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie made a bad pitch to running back Derrick Henry in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins, resulting in a fumble that eventually allowed Miami to take a 14-point lead.

But Levis put the play behind him and directed two touchdown drives in the final 4 1/2 minutes, and Tennessee rallied to stun Miami 28-27 on Monday night, knocking the Dolphins out of the top spot in the AFC.

“That was a nightmare,” Levis said of the turnover. “No one wanted to look at me. No one wanted to talk to me. I didn’t want to talk to anybody after that. I just wanted to move on — be ready to attack that next two-minute drive that I knew we’d be able to get.”