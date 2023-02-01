 | Wed, Feb 01, 2023
Tom Brady re-retires

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls, three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times while suiting up for two different teams in a 23-year NFL career.

February 1, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — This time, Tom Brady says he’s done for good.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media.

Unlike last winter, though, the most successful quarterback in league history, as well as one of the greatest athletes in team sports, said his decision was final.

