Top-ranked Gonzaga rolls past BYU

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jalen Suggs put up plenty of impressive numbers for No. 1 Gonzaga against BYU, but after the game, his coach and teammates wanted to talk about something that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet — his passing.
Suggs had 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot as the Zags beat BYU 86-69 on Thursday.
Suggs, a freshman who played quarterback in high school, acknowledged that he takes pride in long, highlight-reel passes. He threw one nearly the length of the court that allowed Joel Ayayi to score.
