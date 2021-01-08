Menu Search Log in

Top-ranked Gonzaga rolls past BYU

Jalen Suggs put up plenty of impressive numbers for No. 1 Gonzaga against BYU, but after the game, his coach and teammates wanted to talk about something that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet — his passing.

January 8, 2021 - 11:43 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jalen Suggs put up plenty of impressive numbers for No. 1 Gonzaga against BYU, but after the game, his coach and teammates wanted to talk about something that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet — his passing.

Suggs had 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot as the Zags beat BYU 86-69 on Thursday.

Suggs, a freshman who played quarterback in high school, acknowledged that he takes pride in long, highlight-reel passes. He threw one nearly the length of the court that allowed Joel Ayayi to score.

