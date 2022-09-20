Top-ranked Johnson Co. defeats Allen

The ACC Lady Red Devils volleyball team let their matchup with Johnson County slip away on Monday evening, falling three sets to none.

When it was all said and done, Johnson County — the top-ranked NJCAA-II team in the nation — took care of business handily with final scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-18. Allen took the lead to begin the third set but couldn’t come up with a complete set performance.

Sofia Otero’s 15 aces and Guilia Gonclaves’ eight aces led the Red Devils in serving.