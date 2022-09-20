Top-ranked Johnson Co. defeats Allen

 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
The ACC Lady Red Devils volleyball team let their matchup with Johnson County slip away on Monday evening, falling three sets to none. 

September 20, 2022 - 1:54 PM

Allen's Gabriela Dominguez (11) goes up for a hit against Johnson County on Monday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

When it was all said and done, Johnson County — the top-ranked NJCAA-II team in the nation — took care of business handily with final scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-18. Allen took the lead to begin the third set but couldn’t come up with a complete set performance. 

Sofia Otero’s 15 aces and Guilia Gonclaves’ eight aces led the Red Devils in serving. 

