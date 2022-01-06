 | Thu, Jan 06, 2022
Top skating pair withdraws from championship

The defending U.S. Figure Skating Championship duo has pulled out of the event due to a positive COVID test. The duo are both vaccinated. The duo has dominated competitions over the past year.

By

Sports

January 6, 2022 - 9:49 AM

Alexa Knierim and her husband skating at an event in 2015. Photo by Wikipedia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defending champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday night when he tested positive for COVID-19.

The pairs event begins Thursday at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier, who became a duo last season when her husband, Chris, retired from skating still could be selected for the games. They would need to petition to a selection committee and prove they are fit to be chosen.

The United States has two spots in the pairs field for China.

