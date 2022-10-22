Turnovers cost Iola in season finale at Santa Fe Trail

CARBONDALE — The Iola Mustangs were their own worst enemy on Friday after turning the ball over four times in their regular season finale 32-14 unraveling at Santa Fe Trail.

The Mustangs (2-6; 0-2) served up their four turnovers to the Chargers in an ugly offensive showing via three interceptions and one fumble. Iola produced their 14 points on a pair of Courtland Carson touchdown rushes.

The scoring began early and often for Santa Fe Trail as Theron Berckefeldt rushed in a 55-yard touchdown for the initial 8-0 lead behind a successful two-point conversion.